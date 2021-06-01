https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/president-biden-informs-us-that-young-black-entrepreneurs-dont-have-lawyers-or-accountants-like-white-ones-do/

C’mon man. The media and Democrats went full-throttle for four years painting Donald Trump as a white supremacist, but has there been a more racist president in modern history than Joe Biden? The things the media have memory-holed haven’t gone away, like Biden’s insistence that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

In a visit to Tulsa Tuesday to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, Biden updated that same line for black entrepreneurs; sure, they have great ideas, but they don’t have lawyers or accountants like white entrepreneurs do.

BIDEN: “…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants…” pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

Black business owners don’t have accountants and attorneys🤔 pic.twitter.com/yf2kWD6ahp — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) June 1, 2021

Memo to Biden: Believe it or not, there are actually a lot of black lawyers and accountants.

How insulting. — Uncle Pennybags (@UnclePennybags5) June 1, 2021

I’m just spitballing here, but this president says some really racist stuff. — Jenn (@MsBookAHolic) June 1, 2021

No kidding. The media will just gloss this over, though.

Who says this shit? Oh yeah, jello mold man. pic.twitter.com/SeZzayePL5 — Dan (@missthe1980s) June 1, 2021

So, blacks don’t know how to find a lawyer, accountant, or identification. Sounds a bit, I don’t know…. racist. — Ky_Torquemada (@TheOne__Juan_de) June 1, 2021

Bruh this man is so racist and he doesnt even know it lmfao — Dr. Fauci (@jakUbak2mars) June 1, 2021

Huh? What is with these people? Why do they belittle black people at every turn? — Cringe (@cringetalk) June 1, 2021

I’m sorry why can’t black entrepreneurs hire accountants and lawyers? This is some serious racist BS. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) June 1, 2021

Aren’t there also…. Black lawyers and accountants? Dude gets away with some super racist stuff all the time. pic.twitter.com/rBtSOk7vsG — jobu doll (@twittytwister35) June 1, 2021

What in the actual f??? Not the first time folks. He thinks black = dumb and incapable by default — Andre Mallett (@AndreMallett53) June 1, 2021

How do I report this video for the racist speech? — EZ (@elizimm) June 1, 2021

Biden is still in the 1960s — michael (@mkwomackjr) June 1, 2021

Democrats keeping racism alive and well — Mart Miller (@Dgr6gold) June 1, 2021

Can you please just stop talking and go away. Put a lid on your day as soon as you wake up in the morning. — James DellaVecchia (@JDella02) June 1, 2021

Remember when he said that a lot of African Americans and Hispanics don’t know how to get online?

Dude is so racist. — Jeff Burden 🇺🇸 (@JeffsOcean) June 1, 2021

What an empowering message to young black people — Frafra PƖannɛr 🇺🇸 (@Kutuyeho1) June 1, 2021

Maybe run that through the fact checker machine. pic.twitter.com/c1tDIgMcVt — Lock Her Up AF – Gulag Inmate 11032020 (@pickletoon) June 1, 2021

I cannot believe his speechwriter let this speech out of the barn. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) June 1, 2021

He is so insulting. — jkfromcali (@jkfromcali1) June 1, 2021

Holy crap. Does he think that African American or Hispanic entrepreneurs are not smart enough to hire lawyers or accountants? Why not? — RightSide (@LTsideVsDKside) June 1, 2021

Tell us what you really think about black people, Joe. — adam c (@well_ya_know_) June 1, 2021

What a despicable pandering little showboat. — Kate 🇮🇪🇬🇧🇮🇹🇪🇸🇫🇷🌲 (@Catherine_LCP) June 1, 2021

Does he even know what he says? — Cynthia (@CynthZee) June 1, 2021

pic.twitter.com/HRps7MetMe — Bryan. I refuse to bow to Leftists. (@BThomas3333) June 1, 2021

JFC, can someone tell them minorities are also lawyers & accountants? It’s like they think they’re helpless children who need someone to care for them.

The soft bigotry of low expectations. — Roy-Al-Lyons (@AronBlye) June 1, 2021

And they don’t have US presidents. pic.twitter.com/r0KS2Jo9dg — Pishpish Cat (@PishPishCat) June 1, 2021

His own @VP is an attorney. I guess President Biden forgot. — Mbaker (@beltwayblonde) June 1, 2021

They f—king ARE lawyers and accountants!! At least the mean tweets are gone. — President Susan Rice, Patrick🇺🇸 🎹 🇨🇮🖋🇺🇸 (@pianoman817) June 1, 2021

Over 40 years of racism and still racist. That’s our Joe. — Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) June 1, 2021

And he was actually on a roll there for a bit. They really need to limit his time in front of a microphone.

