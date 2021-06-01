https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/president-biden-informs-us-that-young-black-entrepreneurs-dont-have-lawyers-or-accountants-like-white-ones-do/
C’mon man. The media and Democrats went full-throttle for four years painting Donald Trump as a white supremacist, but has there been a more racist president in modern history than Joe Biden? The things the media have memory-holed haven’t gone away, like Biden’s insistence that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”
In a visit to Tulsa Tuesday to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, Biden updated that same line for black entrepreneurs; sure, they have great ideas, but they don’t have lawyers or accountants like white entrepreneurs do.
BIDEN: “…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants…” pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN
Black business owners don’t have accountants and attorneys🤔 pic.twitter.com/yf2kWD6ahp
Memo to Biden: Believe it or not, there are actually a lot of black lawyers and accountants.
How insulting.
I’m just spitballing here, but this president says some really racist stuff.
No kidding. The media will just gloss this over, though.
Who says this shit? Oh yeah, jello mold man. pic.twitter.com/SeZzayePL5
So, blacks don’t know how to find a lawyer, accountant, or identification.
Sounds a bit, I don’t know…. racist.
Bruh this man is so racist and he doesnt even know it lmfao
Huh?
What is with these people? Why do they belittle black people at every turn?
I’m sorry why can’t black entrepreneurs hire accountants and lawyers? This is some serious racist BS.
Aren’t there also…. Black lawyers and accountants? Dude gets away with some super racist stuff all the time. pic.twitter.com/rBtSOk7vsG
What in the actual f??? Not the first time folks. He thinks black = dumb and incapable by default
How do I report this video for the racist speech?
Biden is still in the 1960s
Democrats keeping racism alive and well
Can you please just stop talking and go away. Put a lid on your day as soon as you wake up in the morning.
Remember when he said that a lot of African Americans and Hispanics don’t know how to get online?
Dude is so racist.
What an empowering message to young black people
Maybe run that through the fact checker machine. pic.twitter.com/c1tDIgMcVt
I cannot believe his speechwriter let this speech out of the barn.
He is so insulting.
Holy crap. Does he think that African American or Hispanic entrepreneurs are not smart enough to hire lawyers or accountants? Why not?
Tell us what you really think about black people, Joe.
What a despicable pandering little showboat.
#ugh pic.twitter.com/pS5n6hlrQN
Does he even know what he says?
— Cynthia (@CynthZee) June 1, 2021
JFC, can someone tell them minorities are also lawyers & accountants? It’s like they think they’re helpless children who need someone to care for them.
The soft bigotry of low expectations.
And they don’t have US presidents. pic.twitter.com/r0KS2Jo9dg
His own @VP is an attorney. I guess President Biden forgot.
They f—king ARE lawyers and accountants!!
At least the mean tweets are gone.
Over 40 years of racism and still racist. That’s our Joe.
And he was actually on a roll there for a bit. They really need to limit his time in front of a microphone.
