Dr. Byram Bridle is a firm believer in vaccines. As an immunologist and Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph, Dr. Bridle spends his days looking into various ways to kill virus or prevent them from infecting humans. His research is highly regarded and he has been a proponent of vaccines his entire career.

When it comes to the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines,” he’s now singing a different tune. Recent studies have him taking to the airwaves to issue a grave warning about what the vaccines are supposed to do versus what they’re actually doing. His biggest concern is the distribution of spike proteins produced by the body as a result of the vaccines.

In theory, the injections into the arms of vaccine recipients would localize the spike proteins, allowing the body to produce antibodies that would fight Covid-19. But what recent peer-reviewed studies have indicated is that the spike proteins are not remaining localized as they were intended. They are entering the blood stream where they can cause clotting, among other side-effects not anticipated by the Big Pharma distributors of the drugs.

This is almost certainly why we’re seeing such a spike in blood clots, heart inflammation, Vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), and other ailments, including death, that arise shortly after someone is injected. What makes it worse is that there’s no way to tell when the spike proteins will “dislodge” from the tissue in the arm. It could be days, weeks, or even months after receiving the vaccine that the side-effects manifest.

Here’s an interview Dr. Bridle did with Alex Pierson on her show “ON Point”:

According to Michelle Edwards from UncoverDC:

Generally speaking, there are many different kinds and types of vaccines, all with the same objective—tricking a healthy body into thinking it is under attack by a particular disease so the immune system will learn to create the cells and proteins necessary to swiftly destroy the pathogen if it becomes a threat. Since spike proteins cause the coronavirus infection, they are the catalyst used in COVID-19 vaccines. Essentially, the assumption behind COVID-19 vaccines is their ability to enable the cells in our bodies to produce spike protein. When an immune response is launched against the spike protein, the virus stops infecting the body. At first glance, this information seems relatively straightforward. When administered, COVID-19 vaccines are injected into the shoulder muscle—not into the blood. Until recently, Dr. Bridle notes that the opinion has been these vaccines function like traditional vaccines and remain near the injection site. Bridle details further, explaining: “The assumption until now has been that these vaccines behave like all of our traditional vaccines; that they don’t go anywhere, they stay in our shoulder. Some of the protein will go to the local draining lymph node in order to activate the immune system.”

Please consider leaving a comment on the FDA petition to revoke the EUA & prevent licensure of the

COVID injections. The FDA has broken at least two federal rules to release these shots under the EUA. It’s past time to #RevoketheEUA https://t.co/ZdeHCKXyPb — Dr Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT) May 29, 2021

Shockingly, according to Bridle, the COVID-19 vaccine is different from traditional vaccines. For the first time ever, the Japanese Regulatory Agency recently gave Bridle and several international collaborators access to a study called “the Bio-Distribution Study.” The groundbreaking research presents scientists with a more reliable understanding of where COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines travel in the body after being injected. Bridle explains the study absolutely refutes the premise that the COVID-19 vaccine stays in the shoulder muscle, asserting: “The short answer—is absolutely not. It’s very disconcerting. The spike protein gets into the blood, circulates through the blood in individuals over several days post-vaccination. Once it gets in the blood, it accumulates in a number of tissues such as the spleen, the bone marrow, the liver, the adrenal glands. And of particular concern for me is it accumulates in the ovaries, in quite high concentrations.”

One would think that it would make national news when it’s announced through peer-reviewed scientific studies that the spike proteins are not acting in the way Big Pharma says they do. Could it be that Big Pharma owns mainstream media?

