https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556280-nancy-mace-says-her-home-was-vandalized-by-antifa-symbols

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that her home was vandalized by "antifa symbols" on Memorial Day.

Mace’s office said in a statement that the front steps of her South Carolina home were vandalized with black spray paint “in the early morning hours” on Monday.

The first-term congresswoman shared photos of the vandalism on Twitter. One photo shows a sidewalk with encircled A’s drawn around the phrase “All politicians are bastards.”

Another photo shows “no gods no masters” painted on steps outside of her home. She also shared a picture of “f— you Nancy” painted on a street.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Vandals also spray-painted “Pass the Pro Act” on the side of her home, referring to the measure that would impose stiff penalties on companies that violate labor laws and tamp down “right to work” laws.

The House passed the measure on a 225-206 party-line vote in March. President Biden Joe BidenBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor’s desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump’s Cuba policies MORE called for the passage of the bill before a joint session of Congress in late April.

The South Carolina Republican also shared a video of the graffiti on YouTube, as well as a graffiti removal service cleaning it up.

Mace said in a statement that she and her children were fine but that “these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics.”

“There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” she said. “We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs.”

In response to the incident, Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene Scott9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Oklahoma’s lawmakers want to whitewash its history The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Will GOP’s counteroffer on infrastructure matter? MORE (R-S.C.) said on Twitter, “Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon.”

Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon. https://t.co/l4kIBgbQWm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 1, 2021

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) also responded to the incident, saying, “No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling. We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party.”

No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling. We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party. https://t.co/pCZ6Fvk89p — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 1, 2021

