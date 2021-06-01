https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-nancy-maces-home-vandalized-with-threatening-messages-anarchist-symbols

Freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC) woke up, Memorial Day, to a series of profane slogans, anarchist symbols, and demands to pass the “PRO” act spraypainted across her home and property according to the Congresswoman’s staff, which released a video chronicling the damage on Tuesday.

Mace has become a target for Democrats — and, particularly, progressives — after suggesting, on Twitter, that fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was embellishing her experience during the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol, after Ocasio-Cortez said, in her own social media posting, that she hid in a closet in her office to avoid the insurrectionists. Mace noted that her office is just down the hallway from Ocasio-Cortez’s and that no insurrectionists stormed their section of the building.

The Tweet triggered an intense backlash from Ocasio-Cortez that, according to progressives, devolved into a “feud,” with Ocasio-Cortez accusing Mace of “silencing victims” of the January 6th incident. Mace, who is a survivor of sexual assault, fired back by telling media that Ocasi0-Cortez “made clear she didn’t know who was at her door” and that the progressive Congresswoman’s “[b]reathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous.”

On Monday, Mace’s South Carolina home, where she lives with her family, was targeted in a graffiti attack, according to a statement, a Twitter posting, and a video released by her staff.

“A statement and a video put out by Mace’s congressional office shows graffiti painted on the street outside of the freshman Republican congresswoman’s home, the sidewalk leading up to the house and on the side of her home,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

“Part of the graffiti on the sidewalk reads, ‘No gods, no masters, all politicians are bastards,’ and is followed by the anarchist ‘A’ symbol,” the outlet noted. “‘Pass the pro act’ also was spray-painted on the side of her home, referring to a bill currently in Congress that would protect the rights of workers to organize.”

Mace’s Twitter post and her video show more profane language spraypainted on a nearby sidewalk.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

“Early on Memorial Day, my home was vandalized w/ spray-painted ANTIFA graffiti. This kind of illegal act of intimidation shows the destructive division in our country and just how dangerous it can be,” Mace added on social media.

“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, the criminal events at my home where I’m raising my two children are unacceptable no matter your politics,” she said, identifying the perpetrators as members of the “anti-fascist” group, Antifa. “I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers who vandalized my home with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day.”

“There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” Mace concluded. “We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs.”

Mace’s video shows how close the vandals came to the family’s living space.

CNN reported later Tuesday morning that the Charleston South Carolina Police Department had opened an investigation into the matter but have yet to identify a suspect or make an arrest.

