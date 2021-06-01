https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/06/report-hamas-rebuilding-rocket-arsenal-with-iranian-backing/

Barely two weeks into the ceasefire between the Israeli military and Islamist Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group has started rebuilding its rocket arsenal with the backing of the Iranian regime, the Jerusalem Post reported on Monday, citing Iranian media outlets.

Since Arab countries reduced their funding and support for the Palestinian terrorist groups, Iran has emerged as their biggest sponsor. Besides massive financial and military support, the Mullah regime has provided Hamas with long-range rockets to hit deep into Israel.

The revelation comes as President Joe Biden promised $38.5 million in aid to “rebuild” Gaza after eleven days of fighting. During that time, Hamas fired around 4,500 rockets at Israeli towns and cities. The Israel Defense Forces, in response, destroyed Hamas rocket launch sites, operational bases, and several miles of terror tunnels running beneath Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post reported Hamas’s efforts to replenish its weapons arsenal:

Hamas in the Gaza Strip is already rebuilding its massive rocket arsenal to target Israel in the next war, according to Iranian news reports. The assessment by the media is based on information received from Hamas’s political bureau to Fars News. It “announced that the Palestinian resistance has resumed production of missiles with the end of the recent Israeli aggression.” Hamas told its Iranian backers that “our factories and workshops have resumed production of thousands of missiles to stop the [attacks] of Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said in a message on Sunday evening. (…) “The option of war against Israel and [due to] discriminatory measures against the Palestinians is still valid, but the Palestinians are not looking for a war because it costs money, but it will continue forever, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said on Monday,” according to Fars News. “Israel is occupying our lands, displacing our people and continuing to kill,” said Sinwar, who has been touring Gaza in recent days. Hamas has held parades showing off its weapons as well. Hamas has some 15,000 rockets and Palestinian Islamic Jihad still has rockets as well. These have ranges up to 250 km., Hamas says. Hamas rocket technology is based on Iranian technology and has included rockets smuggled from Iran in the past.

Following last month’s ceasefire, senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh acknowledged Tehran’s role in boosting their terrorist capabilities. In a televised speech on May 21, he thanked “the Islamic Republic of Iran, who did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support.”

Iran and its proxy terrorist militia Hezbollah reportedly helped launch Hamas’s rocket offensive. They even set up a joint war room to roll out the terror offensive, reports say. “According to a Lebanese journalist associated with Hezbollah, Iran and Hezbollah set up a joint war room with Hamas in Beirut during the Gaza conflict, and coordinated the fighting there,” the Times of Israel reported Friday.

Following the ceasefire, the head of Iran’s foreign terrorist arm, al Quds Forces, Esmail Ghaani, praised the Palestinian terrorists for giving a “unique and successful answer” to Israel. They fired relentlessly at Israeli civilians for eleven straight days. The Iranian terror chief also hoped for the destruction of the Jewish State. “The message of the Palestinian resistance and global resistance to the children of Palestine is to plan for ruling the whole Palestine,” Ghaani said.

While Iran helps Palestinian terrorists ramp up their military capabilities, the Biden administration is easing economic sanctions on the regime to restore the Obama-era nuclear deal. Unfortunately, a deal similar to the one engineered by former Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015 will only boost Iran’s oil-driven economy, further enhancing ruling Mullah’s ability to fund and arm terrorist groups.

