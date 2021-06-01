https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rnc-tells-presidential-debate-commission-correct-its-mistakes-or-risking?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Washington Republicans are telling the Commission on Presidential Debates to make significant changes to upcoming presidential debates or risk losing participation from GOP candidates.

The request was made in a letter Tuesday to the commission from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in which she said the group would push all of its future nominees to decline general election debates hosted by the nonpartisan commission, according to CNN.

“The CPD’s repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its Board Members make clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates which the law requires and the American people deserve,” wrote McDaniel, who also requested a response by July 31.

“Our sincere hope is that the CPD accepts this criticism and works to correct its mistakes,” she also wrote. “If not, the RNC will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates.”

The commission did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The commission has hosted presidential and vice presidential general election debates since 1988.

Former President Trump, who first appointed McDaniel to lead the RNC, was highly critical of the commission’s efforts during his 2020 debates with then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Among Trump and his campaign’s concerns were the moderators, the decision to hold the second debate virtually muting the participants’ microphone during the final debate, after an interruption-filling first debate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

