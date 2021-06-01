https://conservativebrief.com/predicts-will-behind-41640/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Republican strategist Roger Stone said he expects Donald Trump will face charges in New York.

During an interview on Infowars with host Alex Jones, Stone said he thinks New York prosecutors will try to indict Trump on “fabricated” charges.

“I would be shocked if they did not come forward with a fabricated indictment for bank fraud or tax fraud against the former president by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance,” Stone said.

Vance’s investigation, which includes a look into the Trump Organization’s finances and a successful legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax returns, recently dovetailed with a separate inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“If they want to go after the president on fabricated charges, then we will establish that this is a partisan witch hunt,” he said.

Stone also made a connection to the Republican-led Arizona Senate’s 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, which has been criticized by election officials, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“Don’t be surprised if the announcement comes at the exact time that we learn the truth about Maricopa County, Arizona,” he said, suggesting the audit will find fraud in the contest that Trump lost.

WATCH:

Donald Trump is understandably growing tired of the with hunt from New York prosecutors.

New York prosecutors are probing a particular deal examining whether Trump’s business inflated certain land value in order to gain a massive $21.1 million charitable tax write-off.

The New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney issued subpoenas to the towns of Bedford, New Castle, and North Castle to hand over dozens of documents related to the deal, according to records obtained by the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast reported:

Investigators asked for a trove of documents related to Donald Trump’s failed attempts to develop a luxury golf course on a 212-acre, forested estate that spans across those three towns and includes several mansions. The requested documents and subsequent court filings show that investigators are examining whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of the property for a charitable tax write-off. The Daily Beast has learned the state Attorney General’s Office issued a round of subpoenas in November 2019. Investigators demanded copies of “zoning, property planning, or other building and construction permissions” sought by Trump’s firm for the property, Seven Springs LLC. At question is the dense forest that surrounds a towering, 60-room, century-old, sandstone chateau that includes three pools, carriage houses, and is imposing enough to justify its own forecourt and fountain.

The Daily Beast noted that Trump allies and former officials say he has nothing to worry about.

In the past few days, lawyers and other advisers close to Trump have personally reassured Trump they do not believe New York prosecutors will ever actually indict him, according to two people familiar with the situation. “I told him that he has nothing to worry about,” one of these advisers said. The ex-president has recently complained repeatedly about how he feels the investigators could drag this out for years, and that the hefty legal bills are becoming “such a pain in the ass,” one of these sources recounted.

“From his point of view, there is absolutely, positively nothing inappropriate here,” said Martabano’s attorney, George J. Calcagnini.

One town clerk, who turned over documents to investigators, lambasted the investigation as a waste of time and said the town shouldn’t have kept the documents long enough to turn over to investigators.

“They’re not going to find what they’re looking for,” she said.





The witch hunts never end.

The New York Attorney General’s office will be joining the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s years-long criminal investigation of the Trump Organization.

Earlier this month, it was reported that New York prosecutors convened a grand jury to decide if they will indict Donald Trump on possible criminal charges.

The Trump Organization previously called the civil inquiry “politically motivated,” as James is a Democrat.

