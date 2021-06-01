https://www.newsmax.com/politics/markmoores-breatheact-newmexico-election/2021/06/01/id/1023523

New Mexico State Sen. Mark Moores condemned the “Breathe Act” on Newsmax TV Tuesday and accused his opponent in a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives of being an unabashed supporter of the measure. He derided the act as an “egregious, radical proposal” to fundamentally change law enforcement.

Moores’ comments to “The Chris Salcedo Show” come as he faces off against State Rep. Melanie Stansbury in an election to replace Deb Haaland, who left her seat to become secretary of the interior.

“It really tells you what the socialist agenda is moving forward,” he said. “Universal payments for everyone in the country, universal health care. But really where the egregious, radical proposals have to deal with law enforcement reform, calls for the elimination of the DEA, elimination of ICE, elimination of border patrol, getting rid of the penalty for illegally entering the country, and. . . calls for closing all federal prisons within 10 years.”

Part of what the Breathe Act calls for on their website is to “divest federal resources from incarceration and policing,” or as it’s commonly known, defund the police. More vaguely, it states it will “enhance the self-determination of all Black communities.” But upon closer inspection, a document from the organization reveals that “self-determination of Black communities” to mean “dissolving police departments that have shown a pattern of misconduct; eliminating State statutes that protect officers from misconduct allegations and disciplinary proceedings; and abolishing State Law Enforcement Officer Bills of Rights.”

Moores continued to question if his opponent and the “radical” agenda she supports are even an accurate representation for the district she was running in. “Our opponent is just such a radical, that doesn’t fit into what this district really is. It has been a Democrat district for about the last decade, but it certainly has not been a socialist district.”

Although not a bellwether for who will win in the 2022 midterms, the Democrat-leaning district could indicate a change in the public’s party alignments. Moores, whose campaign has focused on the “Stopping Crime & Supporting Law Enforcement” issue, will gauge if that message is challenging the state’s Democratic-leaning.

“Because U.S. House of Representatives [Speaker] Nancy [Pelosi] is holding on to a very narrow margin out there in D.C. And she is spending millions on this race,” Moores said. “She’s spending millions trying to keep control of this race. She actually had the New York Times say this was ‘her priority race for this year.’ So it really shows a lot of how much Nancy and the progressives are trying to keep power in D.C.”

