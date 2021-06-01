https://www.newsmax.com/politics/tim-scott-senate-rnc-biden/2021/06/01/id/1023417

President Joe Biden’s socialist policies are tearing apart the country, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says in a new television ad financed by the Republican National Committee.

Scott, a rising star in the party, gave the Republican rebuttal to Biden’s joint address to Congress in April. Audio from Scott’s response is heard in the ad.

“A president who promised to bring us together should not be pushing agendas that tear us apart,” Scott says as migrants arriving at the Southern border, missile strikes on Israel, and a line of cars waiting for gas following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline are seen in the video.

“Our best future will not come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you, the American people. The best is yet to come.”

The new 30-second ad, a seven-figure video, was provided exclusively to the Washington Examiner. It will run on cable networks during this non-election year.

“Joe Biden has offered nothing but divisive partisanship and failed policies,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “With Americans more divided than ever, thanks to his failed leadership, the Republican Party is proud to offer a better vision for America, which is why we are bringing our conservative message of unity and prosperity to the national airwaves. Our winning Republican agenda will triumph over Democrats’ politics of division and lead our nation towards a better, brighter future.”

With the goal of reclaiming both the Senate and House in the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans are wasting little time in attacking Biden’s agenda.

The RNC already has transferred $5 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and $5 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee — more than it has ever given to the committees in a non-election year.

Scott’s status in the party has continued to rise after his rebuttal to Biden’s address. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., even suggested Scott could be a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

“I have never been more confident in the American family,” Scott said in a statement. “Republicans have proven to the nation that conservative solutions and commonsense policies could lift millions out of poverty, create a more inclusive economy, and chart a direct path to the American Dream.

“Our future is in the hands of everyday Americans working hard to support their families and give back to their communities. With Republicans at the helm, we’ll make sure they have every opportunity to succeed.”

Also in his response Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Scott rebuked the president’s divisive agenda on taxes, spending, and race.

“A hundred years ago, kids in the classroom were taught the color of their skin were their most important characteristic,” Scott said. “Today, kids are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again, and if you look a certain way, they’re an oppressor.

“People are making money and gaining power by pretending we have not made any progress at all – by doubling down on the divisions we worked so hard to heal.

“You know this stuff is wrong. America is not a racist country. It is wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates.”

Scott took a direct shot at Biden’s hypocrisy in characterizing the Senate filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic.”

“The same filibuster that President Obama and President Biden praised when they were senators, the same filibuster that the Democrats used to kill my police reform bill last year had not become a racist relic just because the shoe now is on the other foot,” Scott said. “Race is not a political weapon to sell every issue. It is far too important.”

