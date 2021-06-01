https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shooting-at-la-county-fire-station-developing/

BREAKING: Shooting reported at an @LACOFD station in #AguaDulce. We have very little information right now. Our @NBCLA team is on their way to get you the latest on this fluid situation. pic.twitter.com/qnxO4rMlAv — Katherine Picazo (@PicazoKatherine) June 1, 2021

One person is dead and another injured after a man opened fire at a Fire Station outside LA.

Update — The suspect is a recently-terminated firefighter, his house is now on fire, and he is believed to have shot himself after the attack.

Officials have confirmed a shooting at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81. @Stu_Mundel reports on what we know from SKYFOX: https://t.co/f9maBkmMIQ pic.twitter.com/FTlIGq0mn6 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

Police are on scene at a firehouse where a gunman entered and began firing, hitting 2 people. The gunman is believed to have set a home on fire as well.

Updates shortly! pic.twitter.com/ftX3WZaOAP — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 1, 2021