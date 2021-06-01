https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shooting-at-la-county-fire-station-developing/
BREAKING: Shooting reported at an @LACOFD station in #AguaDulce. We have very little information right now. Our @NBCLA team is on their way to get you the latest on this fluid situation. pic.twitter.com/qnxO4rMlAv
One person is dead and another injured after a man opened fire at a Fire Station outside LA.
Update — The suspect is a recently-terminated firefighter, his house is now on fire, and he is believed to have shot himself after the attack.
Officials have confirmed a shooting at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81. @Stu_Mundel reports on what we know from SKYFOX: https://t.co/f9maBkmMIQ pic.twitter.com/FTlIGq0mn6
It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2)
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Terminated firefighter shoots up fire station and burns home in California#AguaDulce l #CA
Police are on scene at a firehouse where a gunman entered and began firing, hitting 2 people. The gunman is believed to have set a home on fire as well.
Updates shortly! pic.twitter.com/ftX3WZaOAP
10:55am on June 1: Shooting with a fatality at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, California. A firefighter was shot to death and another injured. The suspects home on Bentspur Drive is in fire and the suspect is most likely injured with a self-inflicted wound. The scene is active.
