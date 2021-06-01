https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shooting-at-la-county-fire-station-developing/

Posted by Kane on June 1, 2021 3:40 pm

One person is dead and another injured after a man opened fire at a Fire Station outside LA.

Update — The suspect is a recently-terminated firefighter, his house is now on fire, and he is believed to have shot himself after the attack.

