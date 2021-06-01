https://www.dailywire.com/news/tennessee-requiring-state-employees-to-complete-equity-assignment

Tennessee is requiring all state employees to complete an assignment on “diversity and equity” as part of their performance reviews, internal documents from Tennessee’s Department of Human Resources show.

Employees must read through a document dubbed “Workforce Diversity and Equity,” described as a guide for “starting the conversation,” and submit one to two “takeaways” from the material, according to documents obtained by The Daily Wire.

“You must read information on the site including 3 Ways to Become an Ally or 3 Ways to Take Care of Yourself and provide 1-2 takeaways you received from these,” reads an email from the Tennessee human resources department to state employees.

The diversity and equity guidance document outlines ways for white people to empathize with and support employees of color, including potentially “approving requests to take annual leave or allowing flexible hours to support mental health.”

“Although we are all affected by the recent deaths of Black Americans, Black employees are affected disproportionately,” the guidance reads. “Be considerate of what employees are experiencing when communicating with team members.”

The guidance also counsels that some employees may need space to be “disengaged” at work.

“Even if employees look like they are okay, they may not be. Your employees may need space to be angry, afraid, disenchanted, or disengaged at work,” the guidance adds.

The document also cautions white people against asking people of color for help as they educate themselves on racial issues.

“Take responsibility for your education about race related issues,” the guidance recommends. “Avoid asking your colleagues and employees of color for resources. They may be dealing with emotional trauma and may not have the emotional capacity to facilitate your education.”

The guidance goes on to encourage white employees to “support organizations and businesses that would benefit the communities of color” and recommends that they bring their inclusive perspective home with them as well.

“Recognize and use your influence and power to call out racist behavior and discriminatory acts at work and in your personal circles with friends or family,” the document says.

Tennessee’s state employee performance reviews, called IPPs, can include performance metrics, performance evaluations, classes that must be completed, and other performance-related items. Failure to complete the IPP process, including the diversity and equity assignments, is not an option for state employees.

The Tennessee Department of Human Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other state governments as well as major U.S. companies have shifted dramatically in recent months toward requiring employees to undergo diversity and equity training, sometimes involving “anti-racism” and “unconscious bias” programs.

On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s new guidelines for implicit bias training, which is now required annually for all health care professionals in Michigan.

Employees in New York City must complete a mandatory online gender identity training session developed by the city that teaches that society incorrectly defines people by their reproductive organs.

