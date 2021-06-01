https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trample-the-u-s-flag-and-biden-will-give-you-hundreds-of-millions/

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Culture released a song against “normalization” with Israel. Part of the music video shows different people marching in protest and stomping on the U.S. and Israeli flags.

Just days later, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken visited the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah and promised millions of dollars in U.S. aid to rebuild Gaza, on top of hundreds of millions of dollars that the Biden administration has already committed to the Palestinians, despite U.S. law that blocks funding while the PA still pays stipends to terrorists and their families. The Biden administration also wants to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem catering to the Palestinians.

Full story at Palestine Watch…