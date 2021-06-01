https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/the-hugs-not-bullets-campaign-to-reduce-cartel-violence-in-mexico-doesnt-appear-to-be-working/

Meanwhile, in Mexico. . .

From the AP:

“In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes” https://t.co/cuxAVfCzGx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 30, 2021

You mean to tell us that the “hugs, not bullets” campaign to reduce cartel violence isn’t working?

A Mexican drug cartel is hunting down and killing members of an elite police force. It’s the most direct challenge yet to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs, not bullets” policy of avoiding open confrontation with the cartels. https://t.co/2Ym5pPZFXO — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2021

Many of these cops are now in hiding:

“A lot of them (officers) have decided to desert. They took their families, abandoned their homes and they are fleeing and in hiding,” Saucedo said. “The CJNG is hunting the elite police force of Guanajuato.”https://t.co/ukODZeJqdu — яυ∂σℓƒ ӄʋíʐ (@mordieu) May 30, 2021

“If you want war, you’ll get a war”:

The Jalisco cartel is kidnapping cops in Guanajuato, torturing them to obtain addresses of fellow officers & killing them in front of their families. “If you want war, you’ll get a war,” reads a professionally printed banner signed by the cartel. https://t.co/7kfRAYpjnh — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) May 30, 2021

And, “For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals…”:

Mexican cartels are assassinating police officers, kidnapping them from their own homes. CJNG cartel issued a statement, declaring war on the cops: “For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals…” https://t.co/MDzEPG6rTy — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) May 30, 2021

This is a danger to the U.S., writes retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey:

In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes ——(AMLO is leading beautiful Mexico into a swamp. A third of the country is now controlled by violent drug Cartels. A huge danger to the US.) https://t.co/ILmdcaQtQ3 — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) May 30, 2021

