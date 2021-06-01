https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/the-hugs-not-bullets-campaign-to-reduce-cartel-violence-in-mexico-doesnt-appear-to-be-working/

Meanwhile, in Mexico. . .

From the AP:

You mean to tell us that the “hugs, not bullets” campaign to reduce cartel violence isn’t working?

Many of these cops are now in hiding:

“If you want war, you’ll get a war”:

And, “For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals…”:

This is a danger to the U.S., writes retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...