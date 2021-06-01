https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/06/01/the-morning-briefing-newt-gingrich-is-trumps-latest-brilliant-move-to-troll-dems-n1451037

Top O’ the Briefing

Trump and Gingrich Could Cause a Few Ulcers

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’ll pass on the muskmelon.

There are a few things that the low-testosterone, has-been Republicans like Paul Ryan and his ilk always miss when they warn the party away from Donald Trump. The most obvious, of course, is that this is Trump’s party now and they’re merely C Team periphery players who should be seen and not heard. Yes, it’s an adjustment, but they’re going to get the message eventually.

Another thing that they never get is that those of us on the Trump side of the GOP aisle enjoy life and have no interest in being dragged down again by the dour, constipated, Capitol Hill Club Republicans. Trump makes things interesting even on his dullest days, and we see that as an overwhelming positive.

We love watching him troll and trigger the the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media. Despite all of their dubious shenanigans to get him out of their lives, he’s still able to make them dance like puppets on strings that he’s controlling. I’m firmly convinced that upper echelon Dems aren’t sleeping well this year because Trump is haunting their dreams. While awake, they’re covered in flop sweat because they worry about Trump making a triumphant return in 2024 better prepared to deal with their election “irregularities.”

Much to the chagrin of the Romney/Cheney/Ryan surrender wing of the GOP, Trump remains a major player in Republican politics from Mar-a-Lago. He’s not going to go away, and most Republicans don’t want him to.

Trump is now joining forces with Newt Gingrich, who runs a close second to the former president as the Republican Democrats Most Love to Hate.

Stacey has more:

One of President Trump’s 2020 campaign pitches was “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” On the campaign trail in 2016, he was pretty specific on key priorities like Supreme Court nominations, border security, the economy, and trade. When he could use the Chief Executive powers, he delivered on more of his promises than any president in my lifetime, even dragging congressional Democrats along when further obstruction would hurt them politically. Now he has tapped Newt Gingrich to develop a modern version of a very successful idea from the 1990s. Gingrich was the author of the Contract with America, a document that gave congressional Republicans and candidates the message discipline to make their case to the American people. Historians credit this contract with allowing Republicans to retake both chambers of Congress in 1994 for the first time since 1953. Politico reports Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senator Lindsey Graham are also involved.

The Contract with America was a great idea. Unfortunately, Republicans had been out of power in the House for so long that the rarefied air of the majority made them a little disoriented and they didn’t quite take full advantage of the situation.

Gingrich has always been one of the Republicans who I prefer to be working on strategy for the party rather than being a candidate. Yeah, he comes with a few warts, but, like Trump, he fights.

Stacey goes into great detail about what she thinks this Trump/Gingrich plan should to about things, and I agree with everything that she proposes. Here’s a sample:

Republicans need a specific agenda to communicate to their base and those negatively impacted by the Biden’s. America First is a straightforward overarching philosophy. It demands that American citizens’ prosperity, safety, and security are central to all domestic and foreign policy decisions. Developing a specific plan to support this philosophy will provide message discipline for Republicans at all levels of government to articulate a consistent governing philosophy. There probably needs to be a new title for the plan. Calling it a Prosperity Pact or something that signifies the intent to lift all Americans out of the reemerging malaise under Biden could work. Prosperity requires safety and security, so it is reasonably descriptive of the entire philosophy. Unfortunately, the simple concept of America First has been hijacked by some that mainstream Republicans do not include in their coalition, like Nick Fuentes. He has a history of antisemitic and racist rhetoric. Replacing it is probably the cleanest way to make a break.

I’ve long lamented the inability of the Republican party to effectively communicate principles which are vastly superior to the sugar-coated communism that the Democrats are peddling. There’s real potential for Trump and Gingrich to make some magic here and I hope it works.

At the very least it’ll have the Democrats reaching for the Advil and Prilosec every time their names are mentioned in the same sentence.

Everything Isn’t Awful

When you see a lemonade stand, it’s hard not to stop. These bikers decided to bring the local stand some business during their ride! 📹: @StrictlyChristo pic.twitter.com/jjFIGBE7RE — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 30, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Older Dudes and Dudettes in Sports Are Having a Good Run in 2021

‘Kill Everything White in Sight,’ Speaker Tells Crowd at Tulsa Massacre Rally

Donald Trump Honors Fallen Heroes—Not the ‘Long Weekend’

Whaddya know…Following COVID-19 American’s Confidence in Our Public Health Bureaucracy Takes a Dive

The Hagia Sophia: A ‘Center of Knowledge about Islam’?

‘They’re Trying to Kill Me.’ A Portland Antifa Death Squad Goes Head Hunting for Andy Ngo and Somebody Gets a Beatdown

New York Times Publishes Photo of Girl Killed by Israelis Who Was Also Killed by Israelis in 2017

Stop Everything and Watch This Cop Apologize for ‘Robbing’ a Kid

Are You Crazy? A .410 Mossberg Cruiser for Home Defense?

Townhall Mothership

It Looks Like the Usual Suspects Fell for the Fake News About Big Tech, Matt Gaetz, and Gun Rights

Hamas Leader Lobbying for Prisoner Swap with Israel

ICYMI: Another State Dropped Most of Its COVID Protocols, But No ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ Lectures Came

Chris Pratt Put Down America Haters While Getting It Right About Memorial Day

LOL all the triggering. Road Rage: Democrats Will Be Angry Over a Newly-Named Stretch of Oklahoma Highway

Amazon Offers ‘Blue Lives Murder’ Apparel

Election Officials in Fulton County, Georgia Sure Act Like They Have Something to Hide

2A Groups Urge Gun Owners To Speak Out Against Chipman Nomination

Op-Ed Points Out Disconnect Between Anti-Gun Beliefs And Actions

Portland should be asked to leave. March against murder: Portland has had more homicides so far this year than in all of 2019

New York’s mayoral race is a referendum on “defund the police”

Hey…one more thing for Dr. Dip***t to get wrong. Fauci: It would be premature to lift pandemic restrictions now

China: On second — er, third thought, we’ll let you have three babies now

News anchor notes anniversary of that fire that just started somehow at St. John’s Church in Washington, DC

‘Powerful, emotional, and moving’: CNN anchor Brianna Keilar’s Memorial Day thread is an important and sobering must-read

Looks like Dan Rather didn’t think too hard before sharing his ‘pretty simple’ thoughts on voter suppression

Follow the b.s. Reason Pete Buttigieg gave for continuing mask mandates on planes doesn’t sound very science-y

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Reveling in First World Problems—ButcherBox Edition

VodkaPundit: Memorial Day: Finding the Memories You Don’t Have

The Big Whopper About 2020 – the Big Lie the Legacy Media Won’t Cover and the GOP Needs to Shout About

GOLD ‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Kamala Harris’ Stupid Memorial Day Tweet Shows She Doesn’t Care

Around the Interwebz

‘Biological sex is real – not psychological’

How to quickly delete your most recent Google search history

California cafe charges customers extra if they wear a face mask

In the Indian Village of Kongthong, Babies Are Given Songs for Names

Bee Me

A Double-Header Today

Kamala Harris Visits Tomb Of Unknown Soldier To Tell Him To Enjoy The Long Weekend https://t.co/KCgrSOUoOq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2021

On Memorial Day, America Honors Fallen Soldier AOC For Her Service On January 6th https://t.co/ALr0SLeLM4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kruiser Tunes

My inner demons all wear pants, which is another reason to not get along with them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

