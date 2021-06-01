https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/01/thug-brazenly-sucker-punches-asian-woman-in-the-face-outside-nyc-restaurant-1082265/

An Asian woman was shockingly sucker-punched in the face by an attacker in New York City outside a restaurant in Chinatown on Monday. She was knocked to the ground and the unhinged man walked away ranting to himself.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou posted the surveillance video on Twitter. Her district includes Chinatown. The brazen attack against the 55-year-old woman occurred on Bayard Street, near Mott Street. It is one of many reported attacks against Asians that are taking place in New York City.

The woman was walking reportedly past the Kong Sihk Tong cafe at approximately 6:15 p.m. when a man in an orange hoodie and a denim jacket randomly assaulted her. As she walked past him, he smacked her hard in the face. After she was seemingly knocked unconscious and the man left, a number of people gathered around the woman to help her and make sure she was okay. “Are you OK?” a man asked after running over to check on the woman, but she didn’t respond or move.

“This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating,” Niou tweeted.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

After the suspect hit the woman, he said, “Why’d you hit me for?” at no one in particular. Then yelled, “Why’d you hit me?” as he pointed at the sidewalk.

Two people who were dining outside sat stunned and shocked into silence as the horrific incident played out.

(Video Credit: CBS New York)

The victim was reportedly walking home from work when the assault happened. The woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. She is reportedly in stable condition according to the police. Niou reported that she is “conscious and cognizant and alert.”

“She’s in good spirits because he was caught. There’s no bone damage, no soft tissue damage, but we don’t know about a concussion yet. That has to be monitored,” a police source stated.

Later, when the woman went home with her daughter, she appeared shaken. Police escorted her to her apartment just to be safe.

“She’s doing OK,” her daughter told the New York Post.

Witnesses reportedly followed the man around the city block and police arrested the suspect there, according to the New York Daily News, which reported that a video that was posted on Instagram “shows the suspect trying to convince officers that he was struck.”

“He was trying to play it off like he was hit, like he was the victim, not the perp,” Donald Ng, who works at nearby a restaurant, said.

The attacker was arrested and transported to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Charges are pending against him and a police source noted that “He’s homeless, and he has a long criminal record.”

“Things are being investigated and the hate crimes task force has been called in,” Niou stated via Twitter.

She is conscious and cognizant and alert. Things are being investigated and the hate crimes task force has been called in. https://t.co/opJZ3OZwW1 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) June 1, 2021

“Can’t believe I actually witnessed an attack on an Asian lady right in front of me at the heart of NYC Chinatown,” Jin Zhen remarked on Instagram. “When I saw the lady rolled over to the ground and went unconscious I quickly hung up on my food order and start recording the situation for evidence.”

Zhen was evidently the one who flagged down officers who were outside the 5th precinct, according to the Post. He led them to the general area where the suspect was. He also thanked the restaurant workers for following the attacker.

A 24-year-old waiter named Chiu Cheng saw the woman on the ground covering her head after the attack. He is calling for more police officers to patrol the area after the attack. “He was crazy. I know it’s serious. I feel sad about it. With all that’s happening, I feel scared. I work at the restaurant late. I’m afraid about walking to the subway at night,” Cheng commented.

Donald Ng also works in Chinatown. He stated that Mayor Bill de Blasio “needs to do something about this mental health issue.”

“He just randomly attacked a woman,” declared Ng. “I wish I was there to apprehend the f**ker.”

New York City has seen a massive escalation of Asian hate crimes over the last year. Attacks are up over 400 percent, with 80 crimes recorded to date compared to 16 reported in 2020.

Although there was shock on Twitter at the brutal attack, there was a lot of condemnation for Assemblywoman Niou and New York liberal policies concerning the NYPD and bail guidelines:

