https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gregabbott-texas-governor/2021/06/01/id/1023518

Former President Donald Trump on Monday threw his powerful endorsement to incumbent GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, calling him a “fighter” and a “Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas.”

Abbott will be running for his third term as governor of the Lone Star state in 2022 and has been a close ally of the former president.

“No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott,” Trump said in his statement issued through his Save America PAC. “Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

Trump also said that “Texas has become a job-creating machine,” adding that his and Abbot’s partnership “helped restore America’s economic power and success.”

“Greg is also very tough on crime, fully supports the brave men and women of Law Enforcement, and is all in on Election Integrity,” Trump continued. “Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election. He will never let you down!”

Abbott has taken a role in election reform in the state, vowing to drop funding for the state legislature after Democratic members walked out on Sunday night to prevent a quorum over the GOP-backed Election Integrity and Bail Reform bill that faced a midnight deadline.

On the border issue, Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday to provide “more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“The Governor is authorizing the use of all necessary and available state and local resources to protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property,” the statement said. “The Governor has also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking. The Governor directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to take all necessary steps to discontinue state licensure of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants.”

Abbott also signed legislation on Monday to defund Texas cities that defund the police, and he touted legislation last week that would make Texas a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

