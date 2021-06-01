https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/06/bezos-trump-tapes/

Amazon owner Jeff Bezo is about to purchase MGM – Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

But it may not be just another random billionaire purchase – there may be more to the story, and rumors are swirling that it actually involves President Trump…and once I tell you what Jeff now has in his possession, you’ll understand why.

“The Apprentice.”

Mediaite is reporting that Amazon officially signed an agreement to acquire film studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and Stephen Colbert has some guesses as to why Jeff Bezos agreed to pay the hefty $8.45 billion sum.

“The latest Bezos news-os is that Amazon is nearing a deal to buy the Hollywood studio MGM,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “That is such a billionaire move.”

The deal was made official on Wednesday morning, with Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, confirming that the acquisition gives Amazon ownership of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” he added in a statement. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Colbert was pretty confident that the acquisition would also give Bezos the rights to old footage of The Apprentice, including the infamous tapes that allegedly show Donald Trump making racist comments.

“So, why would one of the world’s richest men pay almost twice the value for a struggling movie studio that recently went bankrupt? Well, it could be that Jeff Bezos has an ongoing feud with the former president,” Colbert said. “Guess what? All the outtakes from The Apprentice are owned by MGM.”

“Holy mother of DVD extras! The private footage of a TV billionaire is going to belong to an actual billionaire,” he continued. “See, for years, there have been allegations about outtakes from The Apprentice where the Slob Father uses racist language, including by Tom Arnold, who says he saw it personally.”

Here’s what TDS loser Stephen Colbert has to say about it.

Watch:

The rumors of the N-Word tape have been going around forever, even though Mark Burnett, the creator of The Apprentice has said he never heard Trump say anything like that.

Of course, Trump never said that – it’s absurd.

Nevertheless, it’s a TDS urban legend that just won’t go away.

However, it may remain a legend, because even though Amazon owns MGM, it’s not clear if they’ll have actual access to the tapes, nor the legal authority to do anything with “The Apprentice” tapes.

But if they can, you know they will – they’ll do whatever they can to try and hurt or embarrass President Trump.

