Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement following reports that an alarm went off at a Fulton County ballot storage warehouse and that the facility was left “wide open and unattended.”

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson reported Sunday night that an attorney dealing with the Fulton County audit of more than 145,000 ballots from the 2020 presidential election said an alarm went off at the building where ballots were kept.

That attorney reportedly sent Robinson a photograph of “the door left open at the supposedly secure building were the ballots are being kept.” Robinson shared the image on Twitter.

“Two Fulton County deputies who were assigned to watch the secure building where the ballots were being kept appear to have left the building 20 minutes before the alarm went off,” Robinson said on Twitter.

According to CDMedia, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian had ordered Fulton County to guard the facility at all times beginning May 25.

“Great work is being done in Georgia revealing the Election Fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election. But, we must not allow ANYONE to compromise these ballots by leaving the building unsecured, which was done late Friday,” Trump said in his statement, responding to the reports. “Republicans and Patriots must protect this site and the Absentee Ballots.”

“The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found,” Trump added. “Fulton County Leadership—do the right thing and protect these ballots. Our Country is at stake!”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Fulton County officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by The Epoch Times.

Judge Amero first ruled on May 21 to unseal absentee ballots submitted in the 2020 presidential election after a group of voters last year filed a petition asking for a forensic inspection of mail-in ballots.

The petition alleged an abnormal vote increase for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and an abnormal reduction in Trump’s tabulation, among other alleged abnormalities.

The ballot examination however has since been postponed by the judge after officials filed a flurry of motions in the case, including by Fulton County, the county’s Board of Registration and Elections, and the county’s clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts.

Attorney Bob Cheeley, plaintiff attorney in the case, told CDMedia that he intends to file two motions of contempt against Fulton County for willfully disobeying the judge Amero’s order to guard the facility.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

