Former President Donald Trump released a statement honoring fallen service members for his first post-presidency Memorial Day on Monday.

Here’s his full statement below:

On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms. The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history. On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail. They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace. It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny. We owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes. Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting. America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth. God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines. We honor them today, forever, and always.

Trump’s statement came two hours before his successor, President Joe Biden, delivered the Memorial Day Address during the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Last year, Trump’s own Memorial Day address was given at Fort McHenry where he paid tribute to fallen heroes and the symbolism of the American flag.

Fort McHenry was the site of the 1814 Battle of Baltimore during the War of 1812. American forces successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from the British and killed the enemy commander. That battle to defend American soil was depicted in Francis Scott Key’s writing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“We come together to salute the flag they gave their lives to so boldly and brilliantly defend. We pledge in their memories that this majestic flag will proudly fly forever,” Trump said at the time.

