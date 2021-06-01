https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-shuts-blog-down-permanently-after-less-month-online?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump shut down his blog Wednesday where he shared statements after larger social media companies banned him from their platforms.

The page, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” appeared on his campaign website and was live for less than a month.

Trump aide Jason Miller told CNBC the blog “will not be returning” saying the blog was “just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

Miller did not say why the blog was shut down but said he was “hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.”

