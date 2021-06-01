https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-comstock-rino-republicans

A former Republican congresswoman joked about former President Donald Trump and he responded in a scathing statement blasting her and “other RINO losers.”

Barbara Comstock, formerly a U.S. representative for Virginia, said on Sunday that most Republicans would be happy to distance themselves from the former president.

“I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump. I mean, if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party, right? Maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans,” Comstock joked on Meet the Press.

“So they want to get away from him, but the problem is he’s not going to go away,” she added.

Comstock was discussing the rejection of a congressional probe into the rioting at the U.S. Capitol by Republicans.

On Tuesday Trump fired back a scathing response grouping her with other critics in the Republican party.

“RINO Former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock of Virginia, who lost her race conclusively to someone she should have easily beaten, now goes around telling Republicans how to get elected,” said Trump in his statement.

“She had no problems being with me while in the Oval Office, or when she needed something,” he claimed. “She and other RINO losers like Mitt Romney, Little Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Karl Rove are what’s really wrong with the Republican Party, not the great MAGA Republicans, Conservatives, and Patriots!”

Comstock lost her re-election campaign for Virginia’s 10th district in 2018 to Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Supporters of the former president are in a heated battle with the establishment elements in the Republican party to steer its future. Trump has hinted that he wants to run again in 2024 while some Republicans have already vocally rejected the possibility and said they would not support him if he does.

