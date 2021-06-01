https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/tweeter-pens-eye-opening-thread-spotlighting-nyt-and-other-outlets-being-used-by-terrorist-organizations-as-tools-for-propaganda-against-israel/

The New York Times is always covering itself in glory, but their coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been especially something.

Over just the past few days, the paper of record has had to apologize for botching their piece on the stories of the children killed in Gaza:

They also included a photo of a 17-year-old alleged terrorist whom they had initially represented as a victim of the conflict:

And we’re only scratching the surface.

We’ll let tweeter Michael Starr take it from here:

Starr is more gracious toward the New York Times than we’re inclined to be. The Times have demonstrated their willingness to peddle anti-Israel, antisemitic, pro-terrorist propaganda too many times for us to believe it’s just an innocent mistake.

But we wholeheartedly agree with Starr on this:

The New York Times, like other major media outlets, are well positioned to fight it. We’d sure like to see them do it.

