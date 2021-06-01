http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GX5lOY2SuRw/

Twitter is reportedly developing multiple “misinformation” labels, including “Get the latest,” “Stay informed,” and “Misleading.”

9to5Mac reports that Twitter is developing a number of misinformation labels. The company recently introduced the “read before you retweet” pop-up which warns users to think twice before sharing content in an attempt to reduce the spread of misinformation.

Now the Masters of the Universe are reportedly working on three new levels of misinformation warning labels including:

“Get the latest”

“Stay Informed”

Misleading

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong stated that Twitter will prompt one of the three warning labels depending on the tweet content. Wong stated that if she tweets for example: “Snorted 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I’m not feeling so well now,” Twitter will show a label alongside the tweet stating “Get the latest” that will provide information about water (which is dihydrogen monoxide.)

Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels: “Get the latest”, “Stay Informed” and “Misleading” pic.twitter.com/0RdmMsRAEk — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2021

If Wong tweets: “In 12 hours, darkness will ascend in parts of the world. Stay tuned.” Twitter will add a “Stay Informed” label noting that Wong is referring to the concept of timezones and not the end of the world.

In a final example, Wong tweeted: “We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore we are turtles,” which Twitter adds a “Misleading” label to since it’s a logical fallacy. This feature is an attempt by Twitter to reduce the spread of what it claims to be misinformation on its platform.

It’s currently unclear when this feature will launch or how effective it will be, but is a clear sign that Twitter is attempting to deal with heavy criticism in recent years.

Read more at 9to5Mac here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

