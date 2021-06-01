https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/twitter-partners-with-meteorologist-eric-holthaus-to-deliver-local-weather-content/

Twitter has partnered with climate alarmist Eric Holthaus to deliver local weather news and content in 16 cities:

You can subscribe here:

And here are the first 16 markets:

@Tomorrow is being modeled after the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, except for the part where a local newspaper is involved. How soon until Twitter does this to local news and sports, too?

They’re launching today on the first day of hurricane season and are embracing the “climate emergency” label:

Twitchy readers will remember Holthaus for hot takes such as this one on CO2 emissions and the pandemic:

Or this one:

And what happens when Twitter has to fact-check its new partner?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...