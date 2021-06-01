https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/twitter-partners-with-meteorologist-eric-holthaus-to-deliver-local-weather-content/

Twitter has partnered with climate alarmist Eric Holthaus to deliver local weather news and content in 16 cities:

☔️NEW: @Twitter teaming w climate journalist @EricHolthaus to launch local weather news service

— Will launch membership model, exclusively on Twitter, giving ppl direct access to meteorologists across 16 cities

— Meteorologists to write local newslettershttps://t.co/HJRqzCGKcx — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) June 1, 2021

You can subscribe here:

Some personal news:

I’ve been building a new weather service with Twitter – It’s called @tomorrow. The idea behind Tomorrow is simple: The weather is something that brings us all together. I’m so excited for you to be a part of it. Subscribe here: https://t.co/h0gFkiU1MO — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 1, 2021

And here are the first 16 markets:

@Tomorrow is being modeled after the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, except for the part where a local newspaper is involved. How soon until Twitter does this to local news and sports, too?

Am surprised it took so long. Weather has been a smart bet, as we know from the time we invested in the @capitalweather gang over at @washingtonpost @Twitter to launch local weather news service with the very talented @EricHolthaus https://t.co/UgPYiKTPuQ? — Raju Narisetti (@raju) June 1, 2021

Yep, CWG was a huge inspiration for this effort. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 1, 2021

They’re launching today on the first day of hurricane season and are embracing the “climate emergency” label:

It’s no coincidence that we’re launching @tomorrow today, on the first day of hurricane season. Last year’s hurricane season was the most active in recorded history. This year’s season will be especially dangerous for communities still recovering. We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/mWfzkCygL6 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 1, 2021

Twitchy readers will remember Holthaus for hot takes such as this one on CO2 emissions and the pandemic:

‘We’re doing it. It’s possible!’ Meteorologist Eric Holthaus is pretty excited by how the pandemic has driven down emissions GND-style (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/VDdQnBLifr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 22, 2020

Or this one:

Meteorologist Eric Holthaus SHAMES aviation buff over unnecessary commercial flight because it’s ‘just as deadly as a gun’ and ‘should be outlawed’ https://t.co/spQCXLGnO5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 25, 2019

And what happens when Twitter has to fact-check its new partner?

Meteorologist Eric Holthaus gets fact-checked on hurricane history in Florida https://t.co/fXxYvSbscq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 31, 2019

***

