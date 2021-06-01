https://justthenews.com/world/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-spoke-saudi-arabias-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke to Saudi Minister of Defense His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stress America’s dedication to helping Saudi Arabia defend itself.

“They discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen,” according to a readout. “Secretary Austin thanked the Crown Prince for working closely and constructively with U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking to end the war in Yemen.

“Secretary Austin noted Saudi Arabia’s recent successes in defeating Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and discussed ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defenses,” the readout noted.

