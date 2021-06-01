https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b6ca007331e72e88dddc7e
Imam Imad Enchassi said a teenager showed up to an Oklahoma mosque with an envelope of money to help a family in Gaza….
An off-duty firefighter killed a fellow firefighter and critically wounded a captain in a shooting at Agua Dulce fire station Tuesday morning, officials said….
The 2022 midterms are still a ways away, but the primaries are already less than a year away in a dozen states, and the field of candidates lining up to compete……
Trump rallies will spread lies like him being reinstated in August — but that will hurt the GOP and help Democrats as Americans are repulsed….
Texas Republicans pressed ahead with their push for tougher election laws Tuesday, vowing to ensure Democrats’ weekend victory over one the most restrictive voting measures in the country would only b…