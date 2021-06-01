https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-deface-nancy-maces-house/

Update — Republican Nancy Mace speaks out

Mace’s press release said Antifa wrote the following on her property:

“pass the pro act”
“no god, no masters”
“all politicians are bastards”
“Fuck you Nancy”
3 Antifa symbols

Mace explained her frustration over the event:

We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement. This is the 2nd time I’ve been targeted for vandalism in the last few months.

There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I’m concerned, too, for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior.

