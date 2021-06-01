https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-deface-nancy-maces-house/

Update — Republican Nancy Mace speaks out

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Mace’s press release said Antifa wrote the following on her property:

“pass the pro act”

“no god, no masters”

“all politicians are bastards”

“Fuck you Nancy”

3 Antifa symbols

Mace explained her frustration over the event:

We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement. This is the 2nd time I’ve been targeted for vandalism in the last few months.

There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I’m concerned, too, for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior.

