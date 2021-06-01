http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xmmuLCaFwNo/

AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) – At least one firefighter was shot at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, a shooting believed to be linked to a large fire at an Acton home, where a body was found.

The shooting took place at about 10:50 a.m. at LACFD Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. Los Angeles county sheriff’s officials say multiple people were shot, but an exact number was not available and their conditions was not confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred,” the fire department tweeted.

At least one firefighter was airlifted to Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia.

Authorities were also on scene of a fire at a large home in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton, about 10 miles from the station, which may be linked to the shooting. Heavy flames and smoke were seen billowing from the home, and a body with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound was discovered in the yard of the home.

According to property records obtained by CBSLA, the owner of the home either previously or currently works for the LACFD.

One neighbor who spoke with CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen said the home that was burning was once featured in a designer magazine. The neighbor also said the home was for sale within the last couple of years.

Agua Dulce is located about 18 miles northeast of the city of Santa Clarita, and about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Fire crews were preparing to make a water drop on the home in hopes of preventing flames from spreading to nearby brush or other structures.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says she is en route to Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, where Tuesday morning’s shooting occurred. She says she has “limited information about this time and will share as we learn more. My heart is with our (county) firefighters and the families of those affected.”

A news conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. at the fire station.

