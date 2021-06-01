https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/vaccine-expert-warns-we-made-a-big-mistake/

Cartoon Coronavirus Covid-19 Virus Mascot Person Character With Canadian vaccine expert Dr. Byram Bridle recently spoke of the terrifying reasons serious side effects, including heart inflammation and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia ( VITT ), may occur in those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He explained that critical information has recently been discovered that centers around spike proteins —a crucial element in both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 vaccines .

Dr. Bridle, Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph, received funding to develop a novel vaccine platform and is very much pro-vaccine. Nonetheless, he insists science must be properly performed and then followed carefully before entering into the public rollout of vaccines. Brindle, who stated the importance of sharing this new information openly, recently visited On Point with Alex Pierson and spoke at length on the “scary” situation facing humanity as the push to vaccinate the global population against SARS-CoV-2 gains momentum. He explained that, through cutting edge, peer-reviewed science, we’ve learned more about the many problems associated with spike proteins and COVID-19 vaccines :

“The SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein on its surface. We now know spike protein gets into circulation. We thought the spike […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

