Lawmakers from both parties condemned an attack on Rep. Nancy MaceNancy MaceHillicon Valley: Facebook to resume some political donations | Microsoft says Russian hackers utilized email system used by USAID to target other groups | Senate confirms Biden’s top scientist Khanna, Mace introduce bill to strengthen federal cyber workforce following major hacks GOP leaders face new calls to boot Greene MORE‘s (R-S.C.) home over the holiday weekend after it was vandalized with messages targeting the congresswoman.

The first-term lawmaker’s office said vandals targeted her home in Charleston in the early morning hours of Memorial Day, spray painting “all politicians are bastards” and “f— you Nancy” on the street in front of her house.

Local police are investigating the incident, which Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg (D) condemned in a statement Tuesday.

“These cowardly acts of vandalism are not who we are and will not be tolerated,” Tecklenburg said. “Here in Charleston, we don’t deface monuments and we don’t vandalize people’s homes.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg Statement on Recent Acts of Vandalism pic.twitter.com/CHgzlkSIoC — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) June 1, 2021

Tecklenburg added that “basic human decency is not a political issue.”

Mace, in a string of tweets on Tuesday, echoed the mayor’s sentiment, saying “there is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism.”

“We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs,” she said.

The incident sparked condemnation from other lawmakers in Congress.

“Absolutely vile. I’m so sorry this happened to you and your family,” said Rep. Peter Meijer Peter MeijerSunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate GOP lawmaker: Greene’s comments comparing mask policy to Holocaust are ‘beyond reprehensible’ Sunday shows preview: US hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire; ‘vast differences’ remain between Biden, GOP on infrastructure MORE (R-Mich.) “This type of hatred and intimidation has no place in our politics.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki Haley9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Coalition of human rights groups calling for boycott of Beijing Olympics Trump critics push new direction for GOP MORE (R), who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, also sent Mace her condolences.

“I’m so sorry Nancy,” Haley tweeted Tuesday. “I hate that your children had to see that.”

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene Scott9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Oklahoma’s lawmakers want to whitewash its history The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Will GOP’s counteroffer on infrastructure matter? MORE (R-S.C.) and current South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) expressed their disgust with the targeting of Mace’s home as well.

“Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Scott tweeted.

“No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling,” McMaster also wrote. “We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party.”

