Vandals defaced Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) house on Memorial Day with profanity and Antifa symbols, according to photos she released via Twitter on Monday.

“In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics,” she tweeted.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Mace’s press release said the vandals wrote the following on her property.

“pass the pro act”

“no god, no masters”

“all politicians are bastards”

“Fuck you Nancy”

3 Antifa symbols

Mace explained her frustration over the event:

We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers. This is the 2nd time I’ve been targeted for vandalism in the last few months.

There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I’m concerned, too, for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior.

As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch.

I also hope people realize just how hard I’m working for the 1st Congressional District and also how hard I’m working across both sides of the aisle — a particularly difficult task — given the vitriol of our current political environment.

Harritage Action, which ranks members based on conservative, legislative positions, scored Mace at 98 percent. An average score for Republicans is 95 percent.

