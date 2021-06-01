https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/video-chaos-breaks-six-flags-st-louis-stolen-turkey-legs-least-one-arrested/

A wild scene broke out at Six Flags St. Louis over Memorial Day weekend over stolen turkey legs.

The video starts with park patrons picking up turkey legs and handing them to friends. Then police stepped in and arrested at least one woman.

This was an insane scene!

It won’t help business at the local Six Flags amusement park.

Obviously, you can see NO ONE is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re fighting over turkey legs at six flags 🦃🍗😂#Sixflags pic.twitter.com/iO9jrOj7M7 — Younis Hussein (@Younis_Hussein_) June 1, 2021

One of them dropped her wig.

So now we stealing turkeys legs from #Sixflags smmfh pic.twitter.com/QNkVoGPOjJ — TheRealJFella  (@TheRealJFella) June 1, 2021

