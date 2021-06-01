https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-college-students-petition-cancel-memorial-day

Campus Reform’s video reporter Addison Smith journeyed to Georgetown University as Memorial Day approached to see if students there were interested in signing a petition to “unrecognize Memorial Day as a federal holiday” since it “celebrates American imperialism.”

The petition, of course, was fake. But the students’ responses were all too real, unfortunately.

What did the students have to say?

The outlet said the petition amassed 50 signatures and that students bought in to the premise with “enthusiasm.” One actually condemned Memorial Day as a “celebration of U.S. imperialism and colonialism” before even having seen the petition.

“I don’t think Memorial Day should be a thing that we celebrate, personally,” he said.

And how did it all start for him? As you might guess, it was a college thing.

“I mean, like, I didn’t really think I’ve been this way until I got to college, and like, I took women’s and gender studies classes, and that put me on this path where I’m like, ‘Yeah, like, f*** the U.S.,'” he said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The student added that the aforementioned classes gave him a “language” as he was learning that “everything is connected, and like, for me, like, I was on this, like, spirituality-type journey where I was like, ‘Oh, we’re all one’ or whatever, and, like, what I was learning in social justice, like, was the material analysis I needed to practice what I feel, like, exists on the spiritual plane in real, everyday life.” Or something.

Another student when asked if the U.S. should celebrate Memorial Day said “absolutely not.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

She added that “it represents a lot of negative aspects of America and highlights something that people shouldn’t necessarily be proud of. If we’re going to honor and celebrate the dead, I think it should be those that lost their lives to, you know, genocide in America.” OK.

To top it off, one woman said she wasn’t willing to sign the petition because Memorial Day is “one of the bank holidays, and I work at a bank,” after which she and another woman broke out in laughter.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

She then added that the U.S. “should probably rebrand Memorial Day as something else; let’s celebrate something worthwhile instead of imperialism.”







