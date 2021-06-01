https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/virus-lockdowns-speeds-up-prices-down-government-should-leave-the-internet-alone/

Share the truth

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) The perpetual pattern:

Government gets a little involved in the private sector — and screws things up a little. Government then lies — and says the private sector screwed things up. Allegedly justifying the government getting more involved. Which screws things up more. Government then says the private sector screwed things up….

Lather, rinse, repeat….

Government failing is just the way things are. It is immutable fact. People running their own lives are better at it than other people running their lives for them.

Once government gets its giant proboscis into anything, everything quickly spirals downward and out of control.

We are only now emerging from the year-plus of titanic stupidity that was our government murdering our economy in fear of a flu. One of the sectors most tested by the artificial life circumstances government imposed was the Internet.Everyone was mandated to do much less in real life — so we all did much more in digital life. Internet traffic massively surged.And the US Internet networks did better than…everyone else’s on the planet.Nothing currently consumes more Internet bandwidth than video. When the lockdowns began, the European Union had to immediately downgrade all video from High Definition (HD) to Standard Definition […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

