On May 25, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler put out a piece on how the theory that the coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had “suddenly” become credible.

NEW #FactChecker –> Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible https://t.co/TfRw3x5mwW — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 25, 2021

This led a lot of people to point back to the Washington Post’s own reporting on the lab-leak theory, which it said had been debunked, and yet Sen. Tom Cotton insisted on repeating that particular conspiracy theory. It looks like the Post is trying to rewrite history, editing its headline more than a year after it went up.

Democracy dies in stealth edits on 15-month-old headlines pic.twitter.com/FW6DoiqXSz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2021

So what was a “coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” has become a “fringe theory that scientists have disputed.” That’s a pretty massive change. Will they eventually remove “fringe” when Cotton is proved correct?

Will be even more funny when it becomes “Tom Cotton kept repeating widely accepted theory before it was widely accepted” — Robert Cecil (@LRobertCecil) June 1, 2021

Next up: Republicans Pounce — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 1, 2021

Just when you think that they can’t sink any lower, they find a way — Addled Prof (@AddledProf) June 1, 2021

The death of journalism, in plain sight https://t.co/iQFwwEl64i — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 1, 2021

Do they hire staff with the sole purpose of going back in and doing stealth edits? Seems like a full time job. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) June 1, 2021

Wait until they start changing headlines into outright lies and smears of certain people, then we will have become what we feared the most. oh, wait….. — Opus (@GPackers151) June 1, 2021

The major press not only lies, when caught they go back and change what they originally said so as to make it appear they either lied less egregiously or didn’t lie at all. If you haven’t already, stop viewing them as “news”.

They are not. They are propagandists. https://t.co/nMTMODndpn — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) June 1, 2021

Is CNN’s Jim Acosta still crying because Donald Trump called the mainstream media “fake news”?

What a completely distrustful thing to do. — pj (@Inlightofitnone) June 1, 2021

Journalism died a long time ago. Quite sad.

Things like this only amplify the reasons why you can’t trust media with an agenda. — Beatrix Kiddo (@Beatrix1313) June 1, 2021

Such revisionism ought to be illegal. It’s literally 1984, cliché as that has become to claim. — Memory Hole Saboteur (@Truthiness4U) June 1, 2021

Anyone else remember what Winston Smith’s job was at the Ministry of Truth? Pretty sure it was doing stuff like this – literally, stuff like this. Democracy, darkness, DERP! pic.twitter.com/6V01uFbdv1 — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) June 1, 2021

Couldn’t possibly give Tom Cotton credit or apologize, better to pretend it never happened. https://t.co/iNAlfY7ztv — Brad Pritts (@BradleyPritts) June 1, 2021

Does anything else need to be said? https://t.co/6ENQqJbMlj — franck & morgan (@franckandmorgan) June 1, 2021

Journalism is dead. — Rico (@RJBaconium) June 1, 2021

Democracy is already dead. It was smothered in its sleep years ago by commie activists masquerading as journalists working for faux news outlets like the Post. https://t.co/i3GlOo6Jms — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) June 1, 2021

This is embarrassing and everything that is wrong with the media. https://t.co/12rkDVKO6f — Stratton Hickcox (@StrattonH) June 1, 2021

Here’s Mrs. Rand Paul:

No one is as shameless as Fauci about pretending they aren’t completely contradicting their own past statements… but @washingtonpost is a close second! Remember their retroactive “edits” on Trump’s announcement that a vaccine would be out in 2020? https://t.co/ym881wC4FM — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) June 1, 2021

This really is bad. If they hadn’t been so anxious to slime Cotton their original reporting might not need to be changed to avoid embarrassment.

