On May 25, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler put out a piece on how the theory that the coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had “suddenly” become credible.

This led a lot of people to point back to the Washington Post’s own reporting on the lab-leak theory, which it said had been debunked, and yet Sen. Tom Cotton insisted on repeating that particular conspiracy theory. It looks like the Post is trying to rewrite history, editing its headline more than a year after it went up.

So what was a “coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” has become a “fringe theory that scientists have disputed.” That’s a pretty massive change. Will they eventually remove “fringe” when Cotton is proved correct?

Here’s Mrs. Rand Paul:

This really is bad. If they hadn’t been so anxious to slime Cotton their original reporting might not need to be changed to avoid embarrassment.

