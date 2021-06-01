https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/watch-biden-absurdly-claims-white-supremacy-bigger-terrorism-threat-isis-al-qaeda/

Joe Biden absurdly claimed that “white supremacy” is a bigger terrorism threat to the homeland than ISIS or al Qaeda.

Biden was in Tulsa commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and announcing new efforts to combat “white supremacy” and help minority-owned businesses.

“Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” Biden claimed.

BIDEN: “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” pic.twitter.com/Mm0KISuiyy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2021

Last week, DHS said the “events associated with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre … probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists to commit violence.”

Of course, that was not actually the case.

After woke liberal media outlets got their headlines, DHS admitted that “there are no specific or credible threats at this time that violent extremists are planning on targeting the remembrance.”

Hundreds gathered with no issues.

PJ Media reports that Biden also tied Charlottesville and the Capitol riot to the harassment that Asian Americans and Jewish Americans face, “as if all of these disparate events had the same cause.”

“Look around at hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Jewish Americans. Hate never goes away. Hate only hides,” Biden said. After the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act, the president said, “I thought we had made enormous progress.”

“But you know what? I did not realize hate is never defeated; it only hides. It hides. And given a little bit of oxygen… it comes out from under the rock as if it never went away. So, folks, we can’t, we must not give hate a safe harbor,” he insisted.

“As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress, according to the Intelligence Community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al-Qaeda, white supremacists. That is not me. That is the intelligence community,” he insisted. “My administration will soon lay out our broader strategy to counter domestic terrorism and the violence driven by the most heinous hate crimes and other forms of bigotry.”

