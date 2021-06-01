https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-kamala-makes-woke-joke-at-naval-commencement-she-thinks-its-hysterical-they-dont

Speaking to the graduating class of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 28, Vice President Kamala Harris, decided to throw in a woke joke that elicited only tepid applause while she laughed uproariously.

Harris stated, “Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel — and so would he.”

Harris led up to her woke joke by summoning various critical incidents in American history that represented watershed events, all in order to lead to her climate change agenda.

“In fact, we are at a significant turning point,” she said. “Just look at the last several months and you know what I’m talking about. And look at several moments in our nation’s history for perspective. Think about it. There was the world before the stock market crashed in 1929 — and the world after. The world before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 — and the world after. The world before the Civil Rights Act in 1964— and the world after. The world before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 — and the world after.”

“At some of these critical moments our nation was compelled to take a hard look at our priorities and our preparedness,” she continued. “And another turning point was September 11, twenty years ago this year, when airplanes hit the Twin Towers and our Pentagon; when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania. That day shaped your entire life and it shaped our entire nation. It tested our systems, our structures, our very standing in the world.”

She then segued to how the whole world was “interconnected” and “interdependent” before she reached her apogee, claiming, “One country’s carbon emissions can threaten the sustainability of the whole earth.”

“Well, midshipmen, we are now entering the next era; a new age, a new epoch with its own tests, with its own challenges, and with its own opportunities,” she continued. “The global pandemic, you see, of course, has accelerated what was happening before. And it has accelerated our world into a new era. It has forever impacted our world; it has forever influenced our perspective. And if we weren’t clear before, we know now: our world is interconnected. Our world is interdependent. And our world is fragile. Just think: a deadly pandemic can spread throughout the globe in just a matter of months. A gang of hackers can disrupt the fuel supply of a whole seaboard. One country’s carbon emissions can threaten the sustainability of the whole earth. This, midshipmen, is the era we are in, and it is unlike any era that came before. So the challenge now, the challenge before us now, is how to mount a modern defense to these modern threats.

A few minutes later, Harris reiterated, “And then of course, there is climate change, which is a very real threat to our national security. And I look at you and I know you are among the experts who will navigate and mitigate this threat. You are ocean engineers who will help navigate ships through thinning ice. You are mechanical engineers who will help reinforce sinking bases. You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power. And just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel — and so would he.”

