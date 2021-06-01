https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/watch-woman-shoves-bear-off-of-a-wall-to-save-her-dogs/

A video is going viral right, first posted to TikTok by user @bakedlikepie, showing a woman attack a bear — literally — that had climbed up on a wall with her two cubs and was about to get into it with her dogs:

“My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!)”

Have a watch:

According to Snopes, this happened in California:

At least two bear cubs were also visible in the home security footage. https://t.co/OZxfiHiIA8 — snopes.com (@snopes) June 1, 2021

One of the dogs did get “a little scratched“:

In a comment, Brenda stated that the video was recorded in California. She also calmed down commenters who were concerned about the well-being of the dogs that were involved: “PSA: The dogs and her (Hailey) are okay. No, she doesn’t do this on the regular. They were all outside gardening when the pups noticed the bear.” Brenda also mentioned that one of the dogs was “a little scratched” but the injury did not appear to be serious. The bear and its cubs apparently stayed around after being pushed off the fence but later left the area. “They’ll be putting up higher fences,” Brenda ventured.

And here’s the version without the music:

