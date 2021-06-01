https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/well-played-putin/
JUST IN – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia is monitoring the persecution of those behind the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, hints at violations of human and opposition rights. pic.twitter.com/GjndRRjA3f
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 31, 2021
Russia is monitoring human rights abuses related to treatment of Capitol prisoners
I have to admit it’s difficult to argue human rights with Putin when you lock up your own political prisoners in solitary confinement for trespassing, after Capitol police allowed many of them to enter freely.