Posted by Kane on June 1, 2021

Russia is monitoring human rights abuses related to treatment of Capitol prisoners

I have to admit it’s difficult to argue human rights with Putin when you lock up your own political prisoners in solitary confinement for trespassing, after Capitol police allowed many of them to enter freely.

