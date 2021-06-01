https://www.dailywire.com/news/west-virginia-giving-away-new-custom-built-guns-trucks-during-vaccine-lottery

West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that his state would be giving away lots of highly desirable prizes as part of a lottery effort to get more of the state’s residents vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The lottery will run from June 20, which is father’s day, through August 4 and the drawings will happen once a week.

The first lottery will include:

One prize of $1 million

Two full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution (must be aged 12-25)

Two custom trucks

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia state parks

Five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

Five custom hunting rifles

Five custom shotguns

“West Virginia will give away 1 million dollar winner for 5 straight weeks,” WTRF reported. “The last lottery, on August 4, will consist of 2 grand prize winners. 1 winner will win $ 1,588,000 and another winner will win $588,000.”

