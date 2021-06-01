https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556350-west-virginia-to-give-away-guns-as-vaccine-incentive

West Virginia will be giving away guns as an incentive to get residents of the state inoculated against COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced a new incentive lottery program for residents to get vaccinated during a news conference on Tuesday

The drawings will run from Father’s Day on June 20 to Aug. 4, and will include a variety of prizes from cash to firearms and even trucks.

During the Father’s Day drawing, the state will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

Justice said the state will also give away two brand-new, custom outfitted trucks and five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. In addition, residents could win one of 25 getaways to West Virginia’s state parks.

Also during the June 20 lottery, one person will win $1 million. There will also be giveaways for two full, four-year scholarships for any institution in the state to eligible students ages 12 to 25.

The state will further give away $1 million for five weeks in a row.

On Aug. 4, one person will win a grand prize of $1.58 million, and a runner-up will win $588,000.

Justice said that to be eligible, all residents need to do is get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has already been vaccinated is also eligible to win.

Last week, Justice encouraged residents to get vaccinated for his bulldog, Babydog.

“If you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” he said.

Also last week, the governor announced that young adults aged 16-35 were eligible for a savings bond or $100 gift card through the state government when they are vaccinated.

