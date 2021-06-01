https://hannity.com/media-room/which-is-it-hillary-who-wants-to-ban-filibuster-cheers-texas-dems-who-blocked-new-voting-law/

HILLARY UNHINGED: CLINTON Blames RUSSIA, SEXISM, FACEBOOK for Election Disaster

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.06.18

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 excuses tour made a stop in New York City this week, with the doomed presidential candidate again blaming Russia, sexism, and Facebook for her disastrous defeat to Donald Trump.

Clinton was speaking at a women’s only event in the Big Apple when she predictably fired-off her list of excuses; this time adding Cambridge Analytics as a key factor that handed the election to President Trump.

“Every day that goes by, more evidence, more proof about fake news, and the Russians, Cambridge Analytics, misogyny, sexism,” said Clinton.

“I mean, it’s hard,” she added. “You need a strong President and a strong Congress to combat that. Right now, for whatever reason… you’ve got Trump basically parroting what Putin says.”

HILLARY UNHINGED: Clinton Calls Trump a ‘Desperate Would-Be Dictator’ Trying to ‘Cling to Office’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.20

Hillary Clinton re-emerged this week to weigh-in on the state of the 2020 general election; calling President Trump a “would-be dictator” who’s attempting to “cling to office.”

The twice-failed presidential candidate floated yet another conspiracy theory earlier this month; saying Joe Biden should not concede the 2020 election under “any circumstances” because “this is going to drag out.”

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the forces of intimidation,” said Clinton.

“We know more about what they’re going to do, and Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I believe this is going to drag out!” she added.

Watch Clinton’s latest conspiracy theory above.

