https://hannity.com/media-room/which-is-it-hillary-who-wants-to-ban-filibuster-cheers-texas-dems-who-blocked-new-voting-law/
HILLARY UNHINGED: CLINTON Blames RUSSIA, SEXISM, FACEBOOK for Election Disaster
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.06.18
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 excuses tour made a stop in New York City this week, with the doomed presidential candidate again blaming Russia, sexism, and Facebook for her disastrous defeat to Donald Trump.
Clinton was speaking at a women’s only event in the Big Apple when she predictably fired-off her list of excuses; this time adding Cambridge Analytics as a key factor that handed the election to President Trump.
“For whatever reasons… you’ve got Trump basically parroting what Putin says.” Hillary Clinton slams President Trump for his relationship with the Russian president https://t.co/G6q4dgi6Ra pic.twitter.com/SDJN0iZLib
— CNN International (@cnni) April 5, 2018
“Every day that goes by, more evidence, more proof about fake news, and the Russians, Cambridge Analytics, misogyny, sexism,” said Clinton.
“I mean, it’s hard,” she added. “You need a strong President and a strong Congress to combat that. Right now, for whatever reason… you’ve got Trump basically parroting what Putin says.”
HILLARY UNHINGED: Clinton Calls Trump a ‘Desperate Would-Be Dictator’ Trying to ‘Cling to Office’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.20
Hillary Clinton re-emerged this week to weigh-in on the state of the 2020 general election; calling President Trump a “would-be dictator” who’s attempting to “cling to office.”
Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy.
It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2020
The twice-failed presidential candidate floated yet another conspiracy theory earlier this month; saying Joe Biden should not concede the 2020 election under “any circumstances” because “this is going to drag out.”
“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the forces of intimidation,” said Clinton.
“We know more about what they’re going to do, and Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I believe this is going to drag out!” she added.
Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race.
The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020
Watch Clinton’s latest conspiracy theory above.