HILLARY UNHINGED: CLINTON Blames RUSSIA, SEXISM, FACEBOOK for Election Disaster

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.06.18

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 excuses tour made a stop in New York City this week, with the doomed presidential candidate again blaming Russia, sexism, and Facebook for her disastrous defeat to Donald Trump.

Clinton was speaking at a women’s only event in the Big Apple when she predictably fired-off her list of excuses; this time adding Cambridge Analytics as a key factor that handed the election to President Trump.

“For whatever reasons… you’ve got Trump basically parroting what Putin says.” Hillary Clinton slams President Trump for his relationship with the Russian president https://t.co/G6q4dgi6Ra pic.twitter.com/SDJN0iZLib — CNN International (@cnni) April 5, 2018

“Every day that goes by, more evidence, more proof about fake news, and the Russians, Cambridge Analytics, misogyny, sexism,” said Clinton.

“I mean, it’s hard,” she added. “You need a strong President and a strong Congress to combat that. Right now, for whatever reason… you’ve got Trump basically parroting what Putin says.”