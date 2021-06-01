https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b764b07331e72e88dde24c
Isaac Herzog has been elected Israel’s eleventh president, winning a sizeable majority of 87 votes from the Knesset’s 120 seats. The vote comes as several parties race to form a new government before …
Body-camera video from a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy shows the first law enforcement team that entered the San Jose light rail yard to try to locate the gunman that killed nine people last Wed…
A specially appointed epidemiological team has found “a likelihood of a link” between receiving the second dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and the onset of myocarditis in young men, Israel’s Health …
The MV ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo ship has begun sinking off the Sri Lankan coast after being ablaze for nearly two weeks. The ship was towed away from the island to minimize the damage from the expected m…
Authorities say a child found dead in a Texas motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing in Houston last week…