If you thought writing a book about the pandemic despite being a total failure was just for New York governors, you were wrong. It looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci has also joined the pandemic book racket, and is publishing a book called Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.

According to the book description, “In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by.”

Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times. With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind– AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19–Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles. Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.

Profiting from the pandemic with a book deal is truly a new low.https://t.co/sdsts2rtAg — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 1, 2021

The hardcover edition of the book clocks in at a mere 80 pages, and retails for $18.00, according to Amazon.

Back in August, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had the worst record against COVID of any state, announced his own COVID-19 leadership book, which, despite all the publicity he got, had mediocre sales. Months after its publication, Cuomo’s deadly nursing home COVID policy finally started getting the scrutiny it deserved — just as subordinates started coming out of the woodwork accusing him of sexual misconduct.

It appears, based on Fauci’s book’s Amazon ranking (in the 300,000 range), that it is not selling many copies at the moment.

