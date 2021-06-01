https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b64b707331e72e88ddd55e
Pakistan has launched a one-shot Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics for use in adults aged over 18. Distributed under the label ‘PakVac’, the jab is to be produced domestically do…
SAN FRANCISCO — A group of bystanders came to the aid of a San Francisco police officer on Friday as…
Xavior Harrelson was last seen on Thursday in Montezuma, about 60 miles east of Des Moines, police said. He turned 11 this past Sunday….
Peru has significantly revised its official record of deaths caused by Covid-19, increasing the number almost threefold. The change was made after a review proposed new criteria for linking deaths to …
A 7-year-old boy is being credited for saving his father and 4-year-old sister by out-swimming a strong current to get help during a holiday weekend boating trip…