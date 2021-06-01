https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/worlds-largest-meat-supplier-halts-beef-production-systems-hit-ransomware-attack/

JBS, the world’s largest beef supplier was hit with a ransomware attack on Sunday, threatening US meat supply.

Sunday’s cyberattack on JBS comes just weeks after ransomware hackers shut down the Colonial Pipeline, creating gas lines and shortages.

NBC News reported:

JBS, one of the world’s largest international meat processors, was hacked Sunday, the company said in an email, forcing the company to take systems offline and stop work in North America and Australia. TRENDING: BREAKING BIG! OAN Reporter Christina Bobb Reports Pennsylvania Sent Delegation to AZ Today — PA State Legislators Will Get On-the-Scene Tour Wednesday of Audit Facility! (VIDEO) The company maintains 11 beef processing facilities in Australia and 26 chicken processing plants in the U.S. At least six JBS locations in the U.S. posted on their respective Facebook pages for workers to not come in Tuesday, an NBC review of their posts found. One such post, from JBS’s beef processing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska, wrote: “Team member: This weekend our company was the target of a cyberattack that has impacted our IT systems. As a result, we will not operate tomorrow. ONLY MAINTENANCE AND SHIPPING ARE SCHEDULED TO WORK.”

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the hackers are likely based in Russia – *eyeroll*

“The White House has offered assistance to JBS, and our team, and the Department of Agriculture, have spoken to their leadership several times in the last day,” Jean-Pierre said. “JBS notified the administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization, likely based in Russia. The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter, and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.”

Interesting how hackers are focusing on the two industries under attack by the Biden Admin and the Marxist left: Oil and meat.

