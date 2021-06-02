https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556501-14-year-old-and-12-year-old-opened-fire-on-deputies-with-stolen-guns

A 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are reportedly facing charges after they opened fire on Florida deputies.

Both children ran away from a group home on Tuesday before breaking into an empty house that had a handgun, shotgun, AK-47 and large amounts of ammunition, ABC News reported.

Police arrived at the home on Tuesday night and attempted to get the children to surrender peacefully when the pair began shooting at officers using the guns found in the home, the news outlet noted.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that both of the minors began firing at officers from multiple angles and that the 14-year-old threatened to kill a police sergeant.

“They were coming out to kill cops,” Chitwood said, noting that the girl came out into the home’s garage holding a shotgun and pointed it towards deputies twice.

She was later shot and wounded by a deputy and reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. After undergoing surgery, she was reported to be in stable condition on Wednesday.

The boy reportedly surrendered to police on Tuesday and was not seriously injured.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate and they almost lost their lives,” Chitwood said at a Tuesday news conference, according to ABC News. “They took rounds — multiple, multiple rounds — before they were left with no other choice but to return fire.”

Both children face pending charges, ABC News reported.

