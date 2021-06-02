https://www.dailywire.com/news/4-lies-the-media-is-telling-about-abortion-and-pro-life-americans

The news that the Supreme Court would hear a case concerning a Mississippi law limiting abortion to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy caused the media to unleash a torrent of insults and allegations against the right to life movement. Numerous cable news hosts accused pro-life advocates of being motivated by “white fright,” misogyny, or cold-hearted indifference to incest victims and all children who are born. They also fundamentally misstated the facts about abortion.

Now, pro-life advocates are setting the record straight.

Pro-abortion activists’ accusations amount to little more than “a horrifying way to justify killing the innocent,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told me.

Here are a few of the worst lies that have been told about pro-lifers and abortion by the legacy media:

1) Pro-lifers are racists, who 2) only care about children until birth

CNN host Chris Cuomo accused pro-lifers of stoking unspecified racial fears on “Cuomo Prime Time.” The desire to protect unborn human life is “not about science or consensus,” he said. “It’s about dividing lines, legislating to the far-Right, white fright vote.”

“It seems like the far-Right only cares about protecting humans before they are born,” Cuomo added.

“My white pro-life parents, who adopted 10 children (including me) of varying brown hues, are the people who apparently ‘only care about the baby until birth,’” Ryan Bomberger, the co-founder of the Radiance Foundation, told me. Bomberger, who is black, said, “It’s a tired pro-abortion bumper sticker mantra, but Chris Cuomo and other fake news media use it, because they have no intelligent response to the violence of abortion.”

In reality, racists from Margaret Sanger to contemporary white supremacists support abortion, because black and Hispanic women have a higher abortion rate than white women. White nationalist leader Greg Johnson once said, “Abortion should exist. It should be legal. In some cases, I would say it should be mandatory.”

While racists support the abortion industry, “it’s the pro-life movement that cares for women with free services and support, providing homes and services for women and their children, born and preborn, and are fighting for even more care for them,” Hawkins said. “Students for Life, for example, has an innovative program, Standing with You, to provide support for the 1 in 5 pregnant and parenting students in colleges and universities nationwide.”

3) Science supports abortion-on-demand

Cuomo continued that pro-life advocates are motivated by religious dogma, not science:

You would think we would have impaneled experts on a special commission by now to see what the science says, right? But we don’t seem to have the intellectual curiosity about this issue, because it’s not really about science. It has become a culture war. It’s a political lever to use as a distraction from policy and solving problems, to allow people to get up in their religion, and their righteousness, over any sense of what science suggests.

While many religions have pro-life teachings, the scientific consensus has long held that life begins at conception.

“The development of a human being begins with fertilization” with the development of “a new organism,” according to an embryology textbook published in 1975, just two years after Roe v. Wade;

“At the moment the sperm cell of the human male meets the ovum of the female and the union results in a fertilized ovum (zygote), a new life has begun,” said a scientific encyclopedia published in 1976; and

“The time of fertilization represents the starting point in the life history, or ontogeny, of the individual,” said yet another embryology textbook in 1996.

“Cuomo’s embarrassing lack of knowledge of basic biology and history is typical of many in mainstream media who daily shill for the abortion industry, the leading killer of black lives. Instead, they attack the pro-life movement which fights peacefully to save the lives of both mother and child (born and unborn) regardless of one’s beautiful hue of skin,” said Bomberger. “Today’s Party of Unlimited Abortion was also the Party of Slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow, and Voter Suppression.”

“Sadly, the Democratic Party still doesn’t see us as being created equal and continues to divide us by the color of our skin,” he said.

Abortion apologists also divide Americans based on sex.

4) Pro-lifers want to control women’s bodies

Pro-life protections are really motivated by “the hard-Right desire to control women,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed on “The ReidOut.” She then charged pro-life supporters with planning to turn America into a dystopia straight out of a Margaret Atwood novel.

“You know, I reference The Handmaid’s Tale a lot,” Reid told Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), “because I’m sorry — I don’t think this is about children. Because these same people are not in favor of universal preschool or healthcare for kids. They don’t care if kids are locked in cages.”

“It’s about women,” Reid said. “It’s about controlling women.”

Hirono replied, “Yes, exactly.”

Reasonable people can disagree about the prudence of immigration policy, Medicare-for-All, or having the government pay for a child to attend preschool. None of these result in the dismemberment of an innocent human being.

Hawkins says pro-abortion media personalities are trying to change the subject, because “the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court case is going to be a public relations nightmare for Corporate Abortion, as they try to justify painful dismemberment abortions that are risky for women and cause agony for the preborn.”

“No amount of spin can change the facts about late term abortion, but that won’t stop radical abortion activists from trying to smear everyone around them to avoid dealing with the human rights atrocity of more than 62 million lives lost to abortion since Roe v. Wade.”

