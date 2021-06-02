Fauci’s upcoming book scrubbed on Amazon, Barnes & Noble amid backlash | Just The News https://t.co/eDN1G99HUe

Full story at Just The News…

Fauci never missed a paycheck while advocating that you lose yours. His lockdown mandates destroyed livelihoods and threatened our children’s futures.

Now he’ll be profiting nicely off it.https://t.co/UQ7dEK8sDt

— Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 1, 2021