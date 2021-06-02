https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/faucis-book-cancelled/
Fauci’s upcoming book scrubbed on Amazon, Barnes & Noble amid backlash | Just The News https://t.co/eDN1G99HUe
— John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 2, 2021
Fauci never missed a paycheck while advocating that you lose yours. His lockdown mandates destroyed livelihoods and threatened our children’s futures.
Now he’ll be profiting nicely off it.https://t.co/UQ7dEK8sDt
— Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 1, 2021
Dr. Fauci took away your First Amendment rights during the pandemic.
But relied on the First Amendment to write his new book. https://t.co/n8I5YN8C3R
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 1, 2021