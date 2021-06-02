https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/02/america-is-racist-but-not-the-way-the-media-tells-us-n1451593

I Won’t Be Called a Racist By a Guy That Eulogized a Klansman

Like most race-baiters, “President” Joe Biden has to go back into the past, in this case to the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, 100 years ago, to shows us how racist America is.

The truth is that racism is alive and well in the U.S.A. today, but not in the way Biden and the leftist media want to talk about.

Remember in 2016 when an 83-year-old black woman in Georgia, Dorothy Dow, was beaten by a group of rednecks, had both her arms broken, was set on fire and later died of her injuries? No, you don’t remember because Ms. Dow was white and her attackers were black. Her name wasn’t mentioned on major cable news outlets. Sometimes racism must be kept a secret.

ABC News eagerly mentioned the race of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in their headline, sub headline, and the first sentence of their story. In the same outlet’s report on the white, 4-year-old boy Cash Gernon, brutally stabbed to death by an 18-year-old black man last month, there is no mention of race in the entire story.

As I recently reported, CNN pulled the bat-chute on reporting anti-Asian crime once they realized the bulk of the attacks aren’t committed by Dixie flag wearin’ yahoos. CNN’s Charlie Chester was caught on a Project Veritas tape talking about how CNN went soft on reporting anti-Asian crimes when they realized “the optics” of the attacks don’t work well for Black Lives Matter (BLM).

The Department of Homeland Security recently deemed white supremacists to be America’s # 1 threat despite a solid year of antifa and BLM burning our cities and assaulting law enforcement officers with near impunity. The Department of Justice (DOJ) 2019 report on hate crimes said that white people, 67% of the population, committed 52.5% of hate-based crimes, which means white folks are under-represented in committing hate crimes. Black people, 12.5% of the U.S. population, committed 23.9% of the crimes, almost twice as many as their population would suggest.

The Anti-Defamation League, (ADL) deceitfully reported 16 acts of “extremists” in 2020. One must read WAY into the article to see that only six were attributed to white supremacists as well as one to antifa and one to a black man. Antifa and BLM committed DOZENS of acts of extremist violence almost every night for a year, yet the Biden administration propagates the myth of violent white hillbillies shooting scatter guns at innocent POC. The ADL’s cleverly named H.E.A.T Map (Hate, Extremism, Anti-Semitism, Terrorism) pinpoints every alleged “sharing of white supremacist propaganda” in the U.S. yet somehow fails to mention who is behind the anti-Semitic and anti-Asian attacks taking place across the U.S. Some bigotry and violence aren’t worth talking about.

If Gropey Joe wants to talk about racism perhaps he should talk about racism TODAY, not 100 years ago. The FBI’s 2019 report on murder (the 2020 report is not yet available) states that white people (again, 67% of the population) killed 246 black people in 2019, (NOT 1919) and black people (12.5% of the population) killed 566 white people. The numbers from 2018 are very similar. These are only the murders that involve 1 attacker, 1 victim, and an arrest.

I suspect Biden will toe the leftist line and continue to blame legions of phantom white racists for all the country’s problems. I suspect libs will call you a racist for posting this article on Facebook to prove Biden is a lying race-baiter. Maybe some day a politician will have the stones to call out those few who are committing true acts of racism, and even better, call out the media for not doing so.

